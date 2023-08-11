MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Single-match tickets, as well as the promotional slate, for the West Virginia University women’s soccer 2023 home matches have been announced by the WVU Athletics Marketing and Ticket Offices.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 10 regular-season home matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing in advance online, tickets are $5 each, while tickets are $3 for groups of 10 or more. At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window on game day, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff on game day. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online to avoid lines at stadium gates.

Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student ID.

WVU soccer scarf ticket packages also are now on sale. The scarf ticket package includes a scarf and 10 tickets to be used at any men’s or women’s soccer match during the 2023 regular season. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU-GAME. This year’s scarf design says, “Montani Semper Liberi” with the teams’ soccer crest on one side and “West Virginia Mountaineers” on the other.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS

Youth Soccer Halftime Scrimmage: Here’s your chance to have your youth soccer team play a small-sided scrimmage on the field at halftime of a men’s or women’s soccer game this season. To inquire about availability and sign up your youth team, contact WVU Athletics Marketing at WVUSportsMarketing@mail.wvu.edu.



Honorary Mountaineer Maniac: Each game, one lucky fan in attendance (8th grade or younger) will be selected to take part in on-field, pregame introductions with the Mountaineers. Visit the marketing table on the concourse prior to each match for more information.

Dollar Day Matches: Tickets and select concessions items on-sale for just $1.

September 24 vs. TCU; October 23 vs. Cincinnati

SINGLE-GAME PROMOTIONS:

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Saint Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.: BACK-TO-SCHOOL DRIVE / CAMPER REUNION DAY

All fans are encouraged to bring in school supplies to donate to the Morgantown community during our back-to-school drive. For every two items donated, one raffle ticket will be awarded for a chance to win a signed jersey. Stick around to see if you’re a winner, the selected raffle number will be announced at halftime. It also is camper reunion day in which summer camp participants are encouraged to come back and cheer on the Mountaineers!

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Penn State, 5 p.m.: GOLD RUSH / BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP POSTER GIVEAWAY & TROPHY PHOTO OPPORTUNITY

All fans are encouraged to wear gold and pack Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as the Mountaineers take on Penn State. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a gold rally towel upon entry. We also will be recognizing and celebrating the 2022 Big 12 Championship with a special commemorative poster giveaway and photo opportunity with the 2022 Big 12 Championship Trophy.

Sunday, Aug. 27 – Duquesne, 1 p.m.: PUPS ON THE PITCH

Bring your dogs to enjoy a Sunday afternoon cheering on the Mountaineers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium! We will be bringing out a local shelter with adoptable pups, so be sure to stop by and give a furry friend a new home! All dogs will be allowed entry into the game with a signed waiver and proof of vaccination records.

2023 Dog Day Waiver

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Auburn, 7 p.m.: FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Calling on all of Mountaineer Nation to help us ‘DEFEND DLESK’ for Fan Appreciation Night against Auburn. Be sure to pick up a raffle ticket upon entry to be automatically entered to win prize drawings throughout the night.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Villanova, 1 p.m.: YOUTH SOCCER DAY

FREE Admission for youth (8th grade or younger) wearing a youth soccer jersey. Kids are invited to stick around postgame to participate in a free youth clinic and autograph signing with members of the WVU women’s soccer team.

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Iowa State, 7 p.m.: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION / FACULTY & STAFF NIGHT

Join us at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as we celebrate diversity and inclusion at West Virginia University. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 400 fans in attendance. WVU faculty and staff will be granted free admission with a valid WVU employee ID.

Sunday, Sept. 24 – TCU, Noon –TRUE BLUE / ALUMNI GAME / DOLLAR DAY

All fans are encouraged to pack the stadium and wear blue! It’s Alumni Weekend, with many former Mountaineers in attendance to celebrate the program’s success. We will be honoring and recognizing these members and their families in a special halftime recognition.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Oklahoma, 7 p.m. – MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT

It’s Mental Health Awareness Night with a special “pop it” giveaway for the first 250 fans. Help us break the stigma and encourage the importance of mental health and wellness for all ages.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. – WVU MEDICINE “PACK IT PINK” GAME

Presented by the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute, fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. Pink t-shirts will be available with a $10 donation to the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute.

The team will present a check to the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center at halftime.

Monday, Oct. 23 – Cincinnati, 7 p.m. – SENIOR NIGHT / DOLLAR NIGHT

Honor the 2023 Senior Class as they take the field at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium one final time!