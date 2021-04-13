Women’s volleyball’s Lynch earns AVCA regional honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University volleyball senior Briana Lynch was awarded a spot on the All-Midwest Region First Team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Tuesday.

The honor marks the first of the Johns Creek, Georgia, native’s career, becoming the first Mountaineer since 2016 to collect first-team recognition. She was one of 14 student-athletes selected to the first team, while six players received honorable mention.

Lynch, a four-year player for the Mountaineers, played in all 86 sets and finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 52 nationally with a .363 hitting efficiency. She hit above .400 11 times and recorded 223 kills, with just 41 errors, on 502 attacks. Lynch registered double-digit kills in 11 matches, including four of the last five contests. She also paced the Mountaineer defense with 1.06 blocks per set, registering 10 solo stops and 81 block assists.

With the honor, WVU has now had seven total players honored on the all-region team by the coaches’ association, including three under coach Reed Sunahara’s six-year tenure in Morgantown.

In addition to the all-region honor, Lynch represented the Mountaineers on the All-Big 12 First Team, announced by the league office on April 8.

The Mountaineers ended the 2020-21 season with a 10-11 overall mark and an 8-8 record in Big 12 play.