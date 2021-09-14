WR James, DB Matthews headline list of WVU’s award winners following win over LIU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly media conference Tuesday, head coach Neal Brown announced the winners of the team’s weekly awards.

These team awards are issued after West Virginia victories. Brown noted that on this occasion, the awards are based on performances in the first two weeks of the regular season.

West Virginia’s offensive player of the week was wide receiver Sam James, who twice found the end zone for receiving touchdowns in the 66-0 drubbing of Long Island.

“He’s been extremely effective through two games,” Brown said.

The team’s offensive lineman of the week is Fairmont native Zach Frazier.

“He’s played well through two weeks,” Brown said. “He’s had almost double the production points of the next offensive lineman, so pleased with his play.”

Defensive back Jackie Matthews is the team’s top defensive player this week. The junior college transfer has logged six tackles this season, including one tackle for loss in each of West Virginia’s first two games.

“Through two games, he’s been our best tackler, he’s played with the most energy, he’s played with an edge,” Brown said. “Really like what Jackie is doing on the defensive side of the ball.”

And no surprise here: return specialist and wide receiver Winston Wright is the program’s special teams player of the week. Wright returned the opening kick for a touchdown in the win over the Sharks, and nearly scored on a return in the opener at Maryland.

“He’s right there at the top in the country in kickoff returns. Thought he’s done a phenomenal job the first two weeks at that,” Brown said.

West Virginia’s top scout team players for the week are Markquan Rucker (offense), Will Schoonover (defense) and C.J. Cole (special teams).

The following players have also received the “juice award” for bringing energy throughout the game: redshirt junior long snapper J.P. Hadley, redshirt junior punter Evan Matthes, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jackson Oxley and redshirt freshman linebacker Devell Washington.