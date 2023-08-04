Southeastern Oklahoma State University recognized WVU athletics director Wren Baker as a Distinguished Alumni recipient Friday.

Baker, a member of the Southeastern Oklahoma State Class of 2001, earned his bachelor’s degree in education and was a member of the honors program.

He served as athletics director at Rogers State, Northwest Missouri State and North Texas before WVU. He also served stints as deputy athletics director at Memphis and Missouri.

During Baker’s tenure at North Texas, Mean Green teams won 17 conference or division championships in seven sports.

Distinguished Alumni at Southeastern Oklahoma State are recognized for their “outstanding achievements and success in their professions and/or have attained outstanding service to their communities.”

Recipients will be honored during homecoming festivities in late September.