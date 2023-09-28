MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023-24 wrestling schedule.

Coming off the program’s best finish (10-5) since 2014 and earning its fourth All-American in as many seasons, WVU wrestling is back to compete in 16 events, highlighted by six home contests inside the WVU Coliseum.

“I like our schedule,” sixth-year head coach Tim Flynn said. “I think it’s really challenging and it’s going to prepare our guys for the ultimate test, which is the NCAA Tournament.”

Flynn’s squad opens the regular season for the second consecutive year at the Southeast Open on Nov. 4, before playing host to Kent State, Duke and Cleveland State at the Coliseum on Nov. 12 as part of the Mountaineer Quad.

Big 12 duals begin on Dec. 3 against Oklahoma in the Coliseum after West Virginia returns from its first road test at Clarion on Nov. 16 and second in-season tournament at the Shorty Hitchcock Open in Millersville, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 18.

Following the clash with the Sooners, the Mountaineers continue conference action in Colorado against Air Force on Dec. 8 and Northern Colorado on Dec. 10.

WVU’s first half ends with a visit from Fairmont State on Dec. 19 and then a trip to compete at the prestigious Midlands Championships in Evanston, Illinois, from Dec. 29-30.

The beginning of the new year features the Mountaineers competing against Columbia in Atlantic City on Jan. 7.

West Virginia returns home to collide with Oklahoma State on Jan. 14 and defending Big 12 Champion Missouri on Jan. 26. It marks OSU’s first trip to Morgantown since 2018-19, while Mizzou makes its first visit since 2006.

The Mountaineers end January on the road, as they travel to Baltimore to battle Morgan State for the first time since 1976. The squad continues its final road trip against Iowa State on Feb. 2 and Northern Iowa on Feb. 4.

WVU welcomes former Mountaineer standout and current Glenville state coach Dylan Cottrell and his team to the Coliseum in the season finale on Feb. 18.

The Big 12 Championship heads back to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the eighth consecutive year on March 9-10. Two weeks later, the 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships take over Kansas City, Missouri, from March 21-23. Kansas City plays host to the event for the first time since 2003 and second time in history, marking the 11th time the postseason tournament has been held in Missouri.

Wrestling’s annual wrestle-off is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at the WVU Shell Building. The time of the event will be announced at a later date.