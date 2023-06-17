MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Athletics has acknowledged Bob Huggins’ DUI arrest, which occurred Friday night in Pittsburgh.

The department issued the following joint statement with West Virginia University Saturday morning shortly before 11 a.m.:

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”

According to a police report, Huggins was arrested Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The vehicle Huggins was driving had a flat and shredded tire, and was blocking traffic on Merchant Street. Huggins was pulled over by police, and then failed a field sobriety test, according to the report.

Last month, Huggins was reprimanded by the university and athletic department after making insensitive remarks during a radio interview. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, and his contract was revised, reducing his salary by $1 million and shortening the length of the agreement to one year.