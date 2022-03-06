WVU adds an incoming kicker to its special teams room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team learned of its latest addition to its roster Sunday morning.

Former Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus announced via Twitter that he will round out his collegiate career with the Mountaineers.

“Excited to announce that I’ll finish my last year at West Virginia University,” Grothaus said in the tweet. “Can’t wait to get to Morgantown for this amazing opportunity!!”

Grothaus kicked off 62 times for the Seminoles last year, averaging 60.6 yards per kickoff.

He also tallied 29 touchbacks, meaning he did not give the opposition a chance for a return nearly 50 percent of the time.

Grothaus has been the Seminoles’ primary kickoff specialist for each of the last three seasons.

Evan Staley, who handled the majority of the kickoff duties last season for West Virginia, finished his collegiate career with the Mountaineers in 2021. Casey Legg, meanwhile, returns for his redshirt-senior season after going 19-for-23 on field goal attempts as a redshirt junior.

Staley averaged 56.4 yards per kickoff last year, and tallied just nine touchbacks.

Grothaus is a former walk-on, and was granted a scholarship by Florida State in January 2021 prior to his redshirt junior season.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.