WVU adds receiver Cortez Braham

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Each month we recognize community members going the extra mile to help their neighbors with our sponsors, West Virginia American Water and our "13 Gives Back Award." Out of the entire month of January, one group undoubtedly fell into that category.

When Kanawha City Elementary moved to remote learning the faculty jumped into action. The school is a Title One school meaning the majority of their students receive and rely on free or reduced school lunches. Staff didn't hesitate to hop in their cars to deliver food to students so they could learn with full bellies if their parents weren't able to pick up meals.