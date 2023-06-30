WVU football added a second defender to its 2024 class on Friday. Bishop Canevin three-star safety Jason Cross announced his decision on his Instagram.

He chose West Virginia over Syracuse and Michigan State. He also held offers from other programs including Kentucky, Penn State, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Marshall.

According to Rivals, Cross, from the Hill District in Pittsburgh, is the No. 33 Pennsylvania prospect and 247 Sports lists him at No. 6 in the state. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety was recently in Morgantown for a 7-on-7 camp.

Cross is the 17th overall commitment to WVU’s 2024 class. Makai Byerson, son of former WVU basketball forward Brad Byerson, also announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Friday.