Wheeling, West Virginia native Michael Grove set a new career-high in innings pitched at the big league level Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Grove, making the third start of his Major League career, tossed five complete innings in a no-decision outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His latest outing on an MLB mound didn’t start as planned, as he gave up a solo home run in each of the first two innings.

Grove was lights out from that point on.

The former Mountaineer retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced after giving up a long ball in the second inning. That included a string of eight-straight opposing batters who Grove got from the third through the fifth innings.

Los Angeles scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2, but was unable to take the lead before Grove exited the game. Thus, the Mountain State native was saddled with a no-decision.

In all, Grove threw five complete innings, and gave up two runs on two hits, while striking out four. Those four punchouts tied a career-best that he set on Aug. 29 in a start against the Miami Marlins.

Wednesday marked the second consecutive start during which Grove allowed two runs.

Dodger television broadcasters noted the impressive break of his curveball.

He is still searching for the first decision, and win, of his MLB career. Following his outing against the D-backs, Grove is 0-0 with a 4.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in four big league appearances.

Grove made his Major League Baseball debut in a start on May 15. He is a former second-round pick of the Dodgers in 2018. Being selected in the second round made Grove the highest-drafted Mountaineer since Jedd Gyorko was also taken in round number two in 2010.