WVU alumna Rylee Foster signs long-term deal with Liverpool FC Women

The Reds locked down one of West Virginia’s finest.

Goalkeeper and West Virginia alumna Rylee Foster inked a long-term deal with Liverpool FC Women, her dream club for which she’s been playing since graduating from WVU.

Signed and sealed✍️

Happy to have signed a long term contract with the club of my dreams. I look forward to the individual and club growth, exponential opportunities, and plentiful wins with @LiverpoolFCW in the future🔴 thank you @SummitSGlobal for your constant support👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/f1FRnMDUGD — Rylee Foster (@_ryleefoster) March 30, 2021

Foster was a high-profile signing for the Reds in January 2020, for whom the Mountaineer alumna has rooted since her childhood — even sporting a tattoo that reads “You’ll never walk alone” — the club’s motto.

“Rylee’s been a key part of this squad since day one signing her initial contract, fantastic now to have her on another long-term deal,” said Amber Whiteley, the interim manager of Liverpool FC Women. “She has enormous potential and we can’t wait to see what’s in store fore her in the future. She’s certainly going to help drive this team and this club forward.”

"She has enormous potential and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for @_ryleefoster in the future. She is certainly going to help drive this team and this club forward." 🙌



💬 @Whiteley_04 pic.twitter.com/nLArxKJQVl — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 30, 2021

Foster, a Cambridge, Ontario native, made her league debut for Liverpool against Blackburn Rovers Ladies on Sunday in a 1-1 draw. She had previously operated as the squad’s keeper in cup competition, earning her full debut in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Continental Cup in October.

The 22-year-old also earned a call-up from Canada for the SheBelieves Cup, but received no caps.

“It’s so exciting. To have another contract with the club I love is an honour,” Foster told LiverpoolFC.com. “Knowing that the club trusts in me and has a vision for me to go forward here, it was a no-brainer opportunity for me to be a part of a group that’s going to build forward momentum.”

Foster was a four-year starter at West Virginia and racked up 39 clean sheets in 84 matches. She earned an All-Big 12 nod in all four seasons, including a pair of First Team honors in her junior and senior years.