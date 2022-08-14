The first week of the National Football League’s preseason came to a close on Sunday.

Multiple former Mountaineers were in action, many of whom are fighting for roster spots.

Here’s a recap of how seven former West Virginia football standouts performed in their team’s first preseason game.

Daryl Worley – CB, BAL

What a week for Worley. On Wednesday, Worley was signed by the Baltimore Ravens, which ended his stint of free agency. Just over 24 hours later, he balled out for Baltimore. Worley tied for the team lead with four tackles, and was one of just two Ravens defenders who had a pass breakup. But he did more than that. Worley picked off a pass in the third quarter, coming down with the football at the Baltimore two-yard line as the Titans were going for the end zone. It was a good return to the Charm City for Worley.

Kenny Robinson – FS, CAR

The Panthers safety recorded a pair of tackles in Carolina’s two-point win over the Washington Commanders. Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Tony Fields II – LB, CLE

Amid the Deshaun Watson conversation and controversy, Fields put forth a solid performance in Cleveland’s preseason opener on Friday. The former Mountaineer linebacker recorded seven total tackles in the Browns’ 11-point win in Jacksonville.

Leddie Brown – RB, LAC

Brown got just one opportunity to run the ball. The play, unfortunately for him, went backward. However, the former WVU running back did catch three passes out of the backfield for 22 yards. His longest catch went for 12 yards and a first down.

Trevon Wesco – TE, NYJ

Wesco caught one pass for seven yards in New York’s 24-21 win over Philadelphia. His one catch was the only time he was targetted in the contest. Wesco, playing in the final year of his rookie contract, is looking to make the Jets’ 53-man roster.

Kyzir White – LB, PHI

On the other sideline, Kyzir White was playing in his first home game at Lincoln Financial Field. The former Mountaineer linebacker made just one tackle Friday night. White and Wesco met on the field following the contest. White also spoke with reporters after the game.

Geno Smith – QB, SEA

Smith completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards, and rushed for a touchdown in Seattle’s loss to Pittsburgh Saturday night. Head coach Pete Carroll was pleased with his performance. Smith continues to battle Drew Lock for the starting job. Click here to read more on Smith’s preseason start, with reactions from Smith and Carroll.

NOTE: Some former WVU players on active rosters who were not mentioned in this article did not appear in the stat sheet in the first week of the NFL’s preseason.