MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot a school record to win the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate to lead the West Virginia University golf team to an 11-stroke team victory at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, on Wednesday.

Goetz shot 15-under-par to set the school record for the lowest 54-hole total (65-67-69=201), breaking his own record of 202 set last fall in the Mountaineer Invitational. He broke his own record for score in relation to par, besting his 14-under-par mark last fall in the Mountaineer Invitational. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native won his third collegiate tournament, the most in school history. Goetz finished two strokes better than Little Rock’s Anton Albers.

Goetz was three strokes better than fifth-year senior Logan Perkins, who recorded a third-place finish at 12-under-par (73-66-65=204). The Locust Grove, Georgia, native recorded his best 54-hole total as a Mountaineer, besting his 205 score at the 2020 Florida Gators Invitational. Perkins was bogey free in the final 36 holes this week.

Junior Trent Tipton recorded his best finish as a Mountaineer, tying for eighth place at 6-under-par (68-74-68=210). Tipton’s two rounds of 68 were his lowest rounds as a Mountaineer.

All five Mountaineers were under par in the final round on Wednesday: Perkins (-7), Tipton (-4), Goetz (-3), Kurtis Grant (-3) and Jackson Davenport (-1) as the Mountaineers tied the lowest round team total in school history (271). WVU’s 28-under-par tally (281-284-271=836) marked the lowest 54-hole, under-par score in school history.

The Mountaineers recorded their first team victory since winning the Mountaineer Invitational last April. WVU (-28) finished ahead of Little Rock (-17), No. 37 UAB (-13), Oregon State (-13), No. 39 Utah (-9), Kentucky (-6), Arkansas State (+2), St. Mary’s (+6), High Point (+12), Michigan (+13), Louisiana (+16), Kansas City (+21), Coastal Carolina (+21), Georgia State (+35) and Rocky Mountain College (+50).

Grant finished tied for 49th with rounds of 75-80-69=224 (+8), while Davenport tied for 62nd with rounds of 78-77-71=226 (+10). Freshman Max Green competed as an individual and tied for 49th with rounds of 73-73-78=224 (+8).

“I’m so happy for the guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “They have put in a lot of hard work this year, and after a disappointing showing at Florida, to bounce back like this was amazing.

“Obviously, Mark continues to show he’s one of the best in the country, but this was a complete team effort. All five guys were under par in today’s final round. We had to have it, and they stepped up. It was a great victory for us, and we’ll be ready to get back to practice and qualifying before our next tournament.”

The Mountaineers are off until the Schenkel Invitational from March 18-20 in Statesboro, Georgia.