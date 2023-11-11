The Mountain State Derby has never meant so much - WVU and Marshall to meet in Huntington with a championship trophy on the line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team heads to Marshall on Sunday with the Sun Belt title on the line. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field is set for 1 p.m.

West Virginia, the No. 5 in the country and the third seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, made the final after defeating Georgia State and South Carolina while Marshall, the top-ranked team in the nation and the No. 1 seed, defeated Old Dominion and Kentucky to reach Sunday’s final.

Sunday’s contest will air on ESPN+ with live stats available at WVUsports.com.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada has three goals for the Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Championship so far while senior Luke McCormick has added two. Senior Jackson Lee has made five saves in the two games while securing his eighth clean sheet of the season in the semifinals.

Tsukada leads WVU with 27 points (9g, 9a) with sophomore Marcus Caldeira just behind him with 26 points (12g, 2a). McCormick has six goals this season while senior Sergio Ors Navarro has contributed with five.

In the regular season matchup against the Thundering Herd, West Virginia won 5-2 in front of a record 3,147 fans at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to hand top-ranked Marshall its first loss of the season.

Marshall is led by seventh-year head coach Chris Grassie, who is 83-34-17 with the Herd, including the 2020-21 National Championship. This season, Marshall has 16 wins, the most in the country, against just two losses.

The Herd won the Sun Belt regular season title after going 7-2 in conference play. Matthew Bell was named Sun Belt Player of the Year, Morris Duggan was named SBC Defensive Player of the Year, and Gabriel Perrotta was named Goalkeeper of the Year.