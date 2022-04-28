MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia heads out west for its second straight road tilt in the Big 12 when it faces the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three-game tilt:

West Virginia at Kansas series information

Dates: April 23 to 24

Location: Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas

WVU record: 24-15 (7-5 Big 12)

WVU’s away record: 9-9 (3-3 Big 12)

KU record: 17-24 (2-10 Big 12)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-11

Last meeting: West Virginia won three out of four against Kansas in 2021.

Game one — Friday, April 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-3, 4.42 ERA)

Kansas probable starter: RHP Daniel Hegarty (4-4, 4.82 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 8-3

Game two — Saturday, April 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (6-3, 3.97 ERA)

Kansas probable starter: RHP Cole Larsen (1-6, 6.67 ERA)

WVU’s Saturday record: 5-5

Game three — Sunday, May 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Zach Bravo (3-1, 5.73 ERA)

Kansas probable starter: RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-3, 5.96 ERA)

WVU Sunday record: 4-3

WVU at KU series preview

Randy Mazey’s squad heads to Lawrence with just four wins in its last eight games and two consecutive Big 12 series losses. The most stinging of those four defeats, however, came on Wednesday, when the Mountaineers fell at home to Penn State.

WVU doesn’t just have the opportunity to get back on track, but it also has the chance to seal its trip to the Big 12 Tournament with a sweep of the Jayhawks.

Leadoff hitter and center fielder Austin Davis has been on fire thorugh April, and is helping re-write WVU’s record books. He has 60 career stolen basess, 25 of which have come this season, helping the Mountaineers break the program’s single-season record just over halfway through the campaign.

Davis leads WVU with a .340 batting average, and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

Kansas hits the field with the league leader in batting average, Maui Ahuna, who hits .411 in 158 at-bats. As a team, the Jayhawks bat .272, but are bottom in the Big 12 with a .353 on-base percentage.