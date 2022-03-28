Mountaineers look to extend winning streak to four in a row Tuesday versus Herd

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tuesday’s meeting between West Virginia and Marshall was supposed to be the second meeting of the year between the two clubs.

Instead, the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd will meet for the first time in 2022 this week.

Randy Mazey’s club has won four of its last five games, and is coming off a three-game sweep of Youngstown State.

Tuesday’s contest will be the 76th meeting on the diamond between the two in-state rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s meeting between the Mountaineers and the Herd.

WVU at Marshall baseball game information

Dates: March 29

Location: Kennedy Center YMCA in Huntington, West Virginia

WVU record: 13-8

Marshall record: 12-11-1

All-time series: WVU leads 50-25 since 1910

Last meeting: WVU won 4-1 in Morgantown, WV

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: Marshall Thundering Herd YouTube

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Zach Bravo (1-0, 6.92 ERA)

Herd probable starter: RHP Ryan Capuano (1-3, 8.87 ERA)

WVU baseball vs Marshall matchup preview

The renewal of this in-state rivalry series is a week late getting underway, but the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd will meet on the diamond for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Last week’s previously scheduled meeting was postponed due to illness within the Marshall roster. WVU’s home game of the series will now take place on April 6.

While West Virginia has won three games in a row, Marshall has lost six of its last eight games. The Herd have also dropped each of their last two weekend series.

The Mountaineers are coming off a sweep of Youngstown State, and an 11-steal performance in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against the Penguins.

West Virginia ranks third in the NCAA with 79 steals. That is the most of any Power-5 program. Victor Scott II leads WVU with 20 stolen bases, which ties him for fourth-most in the nation.

WVU is also second in the nation with 3.76 steals per game.

Both Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers (83.2%) and Jeff Waggoner’s Thundering Herd (83.8%) have been very successful at swiping the next base this year.

Opposing teams, meanwhile, are 16 for 26 (61.5%) on stolen base attempts against Marshall. The opposition has only been successful 58.3 percent of the time against West Virginia.

Despite cooling off at the plate as of late, McGwire Holbrook still leads WVU with a .333 batting average. Holbrook is one of four Mountaineer hitters with a batting average above .300.

Junior utility player Luke Edwards (.340) leads Marshall in the batter’s box.

Fifth-year senior Zach Bravo will make his third start on the mound. It will be his first start since March 1, when WVU exploded for 17 runs against Canisius. Bravo has thrown a combined 7.2 innings between his two previous starts.

Fellow righty Ryan Capuano will take the mound for Marshall. Capuano’s ERA is just under 9.00, as he has allowed 23 earned runs in 23.1 innings pitched over the course of five starts. Opposing hitters are hitting for a .296 average against him.

First pitch of Tuesday’s contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Huntington. Fans can watch the game on the Marshall YouTube page, or listen on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

WVU is 12-5 against the Thundering Herd since Randy Mazey took over the program in 2013. The Mountaineers had beaten Marshall in eight-straight meetings prior to last season’s loss in late March.

Mazey’s club responded, however, by beating the Herd twice throughout the rest of the 2021 campaign.