West Virginia University athletics is using Podium X to offer career development and personal marketing tools to its student-athletes. Podium X changes how athletes prepare and apply for jobs and internships while helping market themselves for NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities.

“We are dedicated to equipping our student-athletes with the tools they need to be successful in and out of athletics and we are always looking for ways to help them advance their goals and aspirations,” says Tracy Keller, Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Academic Services. “Podium X will be a great asset to them with its advanced features to assist in pursuing NIL, internship and career opportunities all in one comprehensive application.”

The Podium X platform (www.podiumx.com) allows the creation of an online profile that is specially designed for athletes to highlight their unique journey and valuable soft skills often developed through athletics. Student-athletes can represent themselves digitally or create traditional resume PDFs with a click and be matched to hundreds of national job openings or present themselves for NIL opportunities.

Employers post job openings and can view student profiles that match the skill set they need.

“We recognize WVU is progressive in their approach to enhancing the student-athlete experience especially as it relates to career development. We are excited to be part of their efforts,” says Rich Thompson, Founder & CEO of Podium X.

Podium X was developed by experts in career services with extensive experience in staffing and recruiting, training/development, talent management, and human resources. It is backed by the power of XPG Recruit Athlete, a division of Jacksonville, Florida-based XPG Recruit, with a team that specializes in placing graduated athletes into career opportunities.