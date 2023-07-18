MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office was honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly known as CoSIDA, with seven awards, including three “Best in the Nation” accolades.

The WVU football guide earned “Best in the Nation” in the fall sports guide category, while the WVU men’s basketball guide garnered “Best in the Nation” in the winter sports guide category. WVU’s football poster was tabbed “Best in the Nation” in the poster category.

The WVU gymnastics guide earned second-place honors in the winter sports guide category. WVU’s football game notes were judged third best in the fall game notes category.

The WVU baseball poster earned fifth-place honors in the poster category, while the Mountaineer women’s basketball poster garnered seventh-place honors in the same category.