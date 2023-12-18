MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced a special holiday ticket offer for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball home games, wrestling matches and gymnastics meets at the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets for the men’s basketball game against Radford (Dec. 20) will be available for as low as $5. Tickets for WVU’s game against Toledo (Dec. 23) and Big 12 Conference matchups with Cincinnati (Jan. 31) and UCF (Feb. 20) will be available for as low as $10.

Tickets for any remaining women’s basketball home game this season will be available for just $5.

Also, tickets for any remaining home wrestling match this season and all gymnastics meets will be available for just $3.

These special, limited-time, offers will be available HERE from Monday, Dec. 18 at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 24 at 11:59 p.m.