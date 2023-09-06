MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns home to play host to Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, inside Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

Thursday’s match against the Tigers is Defend Dlesk Fan Appreciation Night. As a thank you for their endless support of WVU women’s soccer, all fans in attendance will have a chance to win a variety of raffle prizes throughout the night.



Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.



Andrew Caridi will have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, the Mountaineers closed their two-game road swing at Liberty on Sept. 3, suffering a 3-1 defeat in the first-ever meeting against the Flames. West Virginia took an early lead in the first half off a goal from senior midfielder Chloe Adler, but LU tallied three second-half goals to take the upset victory over the Mountaineers. Liberty outshot West Virginia, 12-7, including 8-2 in shots on goal and 6-1 in corner kicks.

So far this season, sophomore forward Taylor White leads the team with three goals and seven points, while junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (3) and shots (18).

Thursday’s contest marks just the fourth meeting all-time between West Virginia and Auburn, as the series is tied at 1-1-1. The two teams first met on Sept. 21, 2001, with the Mountaineers tallying a 2-1 win over the Tigers in double overtime in Morgantown. WVU and Auburn met last season in Auburn, resulting in a 0-0 tie on Sept. 1.

Of note, Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s oldest daughter, Sammie, is a senior on the Auburn women’s soccer team. A Morgantown native, Sammie will travel back to her hometown to play in a collegiate soccer game for the first time in her career.

Karen Hoppa is in her 25th season as the head coach of the Auburn women’s soccer program, leading the Tigers to an overall mark of 276-182-52. Auburn enters Thursday’s match with a 4-1-1 record this season, coming off a 3-0 win against American on Sept. 3. Four different players have tallied two goals this season, while senior Anna Haddock leads the squad with three assists and seven points. In goal, senior keeper Maddie Prohaska has notched 11 saves on the year.