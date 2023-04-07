West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team (11-8, 1-5 Big 12) returns to Morgantown on Saturday, April 8, to face No. 10 Iowa State at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.

First serve against the Cyclones originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, will now begin at 11 a.m. A link to follow Saturday’s match can be found here.

ISU comes to Morgantown with an overall record of 14-4 (4-2 Big 12), coming off a 4-1 loss against No. 23 Oklahoma on April 2.

West Virginia and Iowa State will meet on the tennis court for the 12th time since joining the Big 12 on Friday. The Cyclones hold the all-time advantage over the Mountaineers, 10-1, since the series began in 2009. In its last meeting, ISU topped WVU, 4-0, in the first round of the 2022 Big 12 Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers enter the weekend after falling to Oklahoma, 6-1, on March 31, in Norman, Okla., before suffering a 7-0 loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State on April 2, in Stillwater.