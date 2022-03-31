MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The daunting Big 12 Conference is on West Virginia’s horizon, and it starts with a road trip to the Lone Star State.

Randy Mazey’s ball club heads to TCU to open its league slate for a three-game series with the Horned Frogs. TCU has already completed two Big 12 series, dropping just one out of its six conference games so far to sit second in the standings.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WVU baseball at No. 12 TCU series information

Dates: April 1 to 3

Location: Lupton Baseball Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

WVU record: 14-9 (0-0 Big 12)

TCU record: 18-7 (5-1 Big 12)

All-time series: TCU 23, West Virginia 6

Last meeting: WVU defeated TCU 6-5 in Morgantown, West Virginia, but dropped the series two games to one

Game one — Friday, April 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: Jacob Watters (2-1, 2.25 ERA)

TCU probable starter: Riley Cornelio (3-1, 3.37 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 6-2

Game two — Saturday, April 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: Ben Hampton (4-1, 2.68 ERA)

TCU probable starter: Cam Brown (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

WVU’s Saturday record: 3-2

Game three — Sunday, April 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: TBA

TCU probable starter: Brett Walker (3-0, 4.41 ERA)

Sunday record: 1-2

WVU at No. 12 TCU series preview

After splitting a pair of rivalry games during the week, WVU squares up against its toughest opponent yet in TCU.

The Mountaineers had won four straight games before dropping the first of three Backyard Brawl games to Pitt on Wednesday. WVU’s offense has stayed consistent, scoring at least five runs in eight straight contests while its 6.9 runs per game is the fourth-best in the Big 12. They’ve managed that number despite logging a .256 batting average — good for eighth in the league out of nine teams, and 203rd nationally. Instead, WVU has excelled on the basepaths, stealing 88 bags so far (third nationally, and top in the league.

Its issues lie mainly on the pitcher’s mound. Mazey has shaken up his pitching staff throughout the early part of the campaign in search of reliable arms, and for the third straight weekend, WVU will have a new starting rotation. Eight different hurlers have gotten a start this season, while 18 different arms in total have contributed at least an inning of work. Ben Hampton, who is slated to start Saturday, is the only member of the rotation that has stayed in the same spot all season.

TCU’s starting rotation has remained consistent, with the trio of Riley Cornelio, Cam Brown and Brett Walker steadily taking the weekend duties.

The Horned Frogs head into the series on the tail of two straight losses to Abilene Christian and UTSA during the week.