MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An important Big 12 series is on the horizon for WVU baseball.

The Mountaineers (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) will head to Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7) for their final road series of the regular season. The series begins Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

West Virginia trails both Oklahoma and Texas by one game in the Big 12 standings, meaning a strong series for the Mountaineers could send them to third place by the end of the weekend.

This series could also have postseason implications beyond the Big 12 Championship, as both WVU and OU rank in the top 40 in RPI this week, and both teams are currently projected to reach the NCAA Tournament by D1Baseball.com.

Unfortunately for Mountaineer fans, none of the games against the Sooners will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, but there are still plenty of ways to follow the action. All games will air live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, which can be streamed for free via The Varsity Network app.

In addition, Gold and Blue Nation will recap each game here on the website and in nightly Mountaineer Minutes on our affiliated Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know ahead of this critical three-game set.

WVU baseball vs. Oklahoma series information

Location: L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma

WVU record: 29-18, 10-8 Big 12

Oklahoma record: 29-17, 11-7 Big 12

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 16-12. The teams did not play in 2020, and WVU hasn’t played a series in Norman since March 2018.

Last meeting: Oklahoma took two of three last season at Monongalia County Ballpark, sweeping a doubleheader in the most recent meetings between the two clubs.

Game 1 Information

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 7:30 ET

TV/Stream: SoonerSports.TV (Click here for details on a monthly subscription)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network and The Varsity Network app

Postgame recaps: GoldAndBlueNation.com and in your Mountaineer Minute on WBOY, WOWK, WTRF, WVNS and WDVM

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-5 record, 49.0 IP, 5.33 ERA, 68 K, 29 BB)

Oklahoma probable starter: LHP Jake Bennett (4-3 record, 70.1 IP, 3.97 ERA, 80 K, 15 BB)

Game 2 Information

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 3:00 ET

TV/Stream: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network and The Varsity Network app

Postgame recaps: GoldAndBlueNation.com

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (6-4 record, 65.2 IP, 4.66 ERA, 72 K, 17 BB)

Oklahoma probable starter: RHP David Sandlin (5-2 record, 59.2 IP, 5.58 ERA, 54 K, 23 BB)

Game 3 Information

Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 1 ET

TV/Stream: SoonerSports.TV (Click here for details on a monthly subscription)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network and The Varsity Network app

Postgame recaps: GoldAndBlueNation.com

WVU probable starter: TBA

Oklahoma probable starter: RHP Cade Horton (2-1 record, 16.1 IP, 3.86 ERA, 9 K, 5 BB)

Matchup preview

West Virginia has won back-to-back games and five of its last seven overall. The Mountaineers are fresh off a 9-1 victory over Pitt, which featured a pair of three-run bombs from Victor Scott and Braden Barry.

Meanwhile, the Sooners took two of three from TCU last weekend, winning the final two fixtures by scores of 11-7 and 5-1.

This three-game set will pit the two best base stealing teams in the conference against each other. WVU leads the league with 143 stolen bases, a mark that’s good for No. 2 in the nation. Oklahoma ranks second in the Big 12 and seventh in the country in steals with 110.

Though West Virginia has the edge in stolen bags, Oklahoma is far better in other offensive categories. The Sooners are No. 3 in the Big 12 in team batting average (.298), No. 4 in RBI (299) and No. 5 in hits (457). West Virginia ranks last in the league in batting average (.264) and hits (405), while ranking eighth in RBI (261).

As of Wednesday, West Virginia climbed to No. 36 in RPI according to NCAA.com. The Sooners are five spots better at No. 31.