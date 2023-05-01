MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU baseball continues to roll on the diamond, and continues its ascent in the national polls.

This week, D1Baseball.com has moved WVU up six spots to No. 12 in its national ranking. The Mountaineers completed a road sweep of Baylor over the weekend, and they’ve won eight in a row dating back to a 9-4 victory over Pitt at PNC Park on April 19.

WVU is the only Big 12 team that appears in this week’s poll from D1Baseball. Texas Tech is the first team out of the top 25, and currently possesses a .500 record in Big 12 play.

Last week, D1Baseball also projected that the Mountaineers are in position to host an NCAA regional for the first time since 2019. That website’s national poll is regarded as the poll of record in Division I baseball.

Following that sweep of Baylor, the Mountaineers lead the Big 12 by 1.5 games. Nine league games remain on their schedule: three against Oklahoma this weekend at home, three more at home against Texas Tech the following weekend, and then a road set against Texas to close out the regular season.

The Big 12 Championship begins May 24 in Arlington, Texas.

WVU will try to extend its winning streak to nine games Wednesday night when it hosts Pitt. On Twitter, WVU fans — and even director of athletics Wren Baker — are rallying together to drum up more excitement for that game in hopes of breaking the Monongalia County Ballpark attendance record.

League play continues Friday through Sunday against the Sooners, with each game airing on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.