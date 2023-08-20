The West Virginia University baseball program learned of its latest commitment Sunday.
Right-handed pitcher Michael Hanz announced his verbal commitment to the Mountaineers via social media. Hanz, a high school junior, is part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Hanz hails from Freeport, Pennsylvania, a small community northeast of Pittsburgh. He has an 8.5/10 player grade from Perfect Game.
In addition to pitching, Hanz also plays first base. On the mound, Hanz features a three-pitch mix of a fastball, changeup, and curveball. His fastball can already reach into the mid-80s.
At a PBR Pennsylvania event, he showed off his abilities on the mound earlier this month.
Hanz previously dealt with an arm injury in high school, but rebounded as a sophomore to post a 1.74 ERA and a team-best 46 strikeouts. He was also part of a combined no-hitter this spring.