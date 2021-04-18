WVU baseball finds offensive drought, drops series finale to No. 7 Texas Tech

West Virginia baseball dropped its third straight Big 12 series after falling to No. 7 Texas Tech at home, 10-1.

The Red Raiders had no problem generating offense throughout the game, but they busted it wide open in the sixth inning when they put up six runs. Those went unanswered by the Mountaineers through the game’s conclusion as WVU couldn’t find a rally to get back in the contest.

“I told them after the game today…we lost two out of three, but I still think we’re getting better,” said WVU skipper Randy Mazey.

Cal Conley was undoubtedly Texas Tech’s MVP, as he went 4-for-5 in the contest with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. Dru Baker added an RBI as well as part of his 3-for-4 day, while Jace Jung drove in a pair of runs with a sixth-inning double.

West Virginia’s only offense of the game came in the fourth inning, starting with Mikey Kluska, the hero of game two, who nabbed a base hit on a poorly-defended infield pop-up. A few batters later, Hudson Byorick stepped to the plate and drilled a triple, sending the freshman home for WVU’s only run of the day.

WVU was kept quiet by Mason Montgomery (2-1), who worked 6.2 innings for the Red Raiders. The sophomore lefty struck out 12 of the 23 batters he faced, while allowing two hits and one earned run in his second win of the year.

“You can’t stop your progress or think you’ve hit a speed bump when a couple of pitchers go out and pitch really, really well against you,” Mazey said. “Because the old cliche is actually true, that a good pitcher will beat good hitting, and the guy on Friday and the guy today pitched really well for those guys.”

His two relievers, Chase Hampton and Levi Wells, combined to handle the last 1.1 innings, ending the game without giving up a hit or a score.

Ben Hampton (3-1) took his first loss of the season after 5.2 innings on the mound, allowing four earned runs on nine hits to go along with a pair of strikeouts. Madison Jeffrey stepped in as relief in the sixth, but couldn’t get an out, instead allowing four runs.

The trio of Jake Carr, Tim Wynia and Beau Lowery finished out the final three innings and kept TTU to a hit.

The loss drops West Virginia to 5-7 in the Big 12 and 14-16 overall, while Texas Tech improves to 26-8 on the year and 7-5 in the conference. That puts the Red Raiders in clear third place in the Big 12, while West Virginia falls to tie Baylor at fifth.

The Mountaineers return to the diamond on Friday when they travel to Kansas State. First pitch in the series opener is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.