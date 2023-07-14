MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey added to his 2024 recruiting class Friday with the addition of 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound Charleston native, Bryson Hoff.

Hoff announced he was committing to WVU in a Twitter post Friday.

“[I am] beyond blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University,” he said. “I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches that have helped me get to where I am today, and a big thank you to WVU for this opportunity.”

He helped lead George Washington High School to a Mountain State Athletic Conference (MSAC) semifinal appearance this spring, and he was also named to the All-MSAC First-Team as a pitcher.