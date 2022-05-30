Five Big 12 teams will vie for a trip to Omaha this June, but West Virginia will not be one of them.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament field was unveiled Monday, and for the second straight season, West Virginia was left out. The Mountaineers’ campaign officially ends at a 33-22 record, including a program-best 14 wins in the Big 12 Conference.

WVU finished the regular season with high hopes for the postseason after completing a sweep of Kansas State. The squad made an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament after losing its first two games, dropping the Mountaineers more than 10 spots in the RPI ranking and putting their odds for an NCAA bid in jeopardy.

Those odds further worsened over the weekend as teams across the country punched tickets with conference tournament wins, putting WVU firmly on the bubble.

The disappointing conclusion closes what was an otherwise record-setting and expectation-breaking season. After getting selected to finish eighth in the preseason Big 12 poll, the Mountaineers finished in sixth place, even with Texas and two games behind top-seeded TCU. They completed two conference sweeps for the first time since joining the Big 12.

West Virginia was also the only team in the Big 12 to not get swept during the season, and they never lost more than two games in a row at any point in the campaign.

WVU’s record books were also rewritten in 2022. As a team, the Mountaineers stole a program-record 156 bases, led by center fielder Victor Scott, who swiped a record 38 bags. Right fielder Austin Davis added another 29 steals to the total, tying the previous record which was set by Mickey Mamarella in 1986.

Two Mountaineers, Davis and closer Trey Braithwaite, were named to the All-Big 12 First Team, leading a group of eight Mountaineers earning conference honors.

Of course, West Virginia had some struggles throughout the season. It finished the season ranked No. 49 in the RPI, holding just a 6-11 record against top-50 opponents, and was run-ruled four times in conference play. WVU also won just five of its 10 series in the campaign — something the committee weighed heavily while determining this year’s NCAA Tournament field.

Randy Mazey is now 296-230 in 10 seasons as the Mountaineer skipper. His 2022 season marks his eighth winning campaign since taking the helm in 2013.