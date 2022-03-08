WVU to begin four-game home stand against a Broncos team that struggles at the plate.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coming off a three-game stint against Big Ten competition over the weekend, the West Virginia University baseball team (7-4) returns home to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for a mid-week game against Rider (6-4) on Tuesday.

This contest was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 9, but was moved up one day in anticipation of inclement weather that’s expected to hit the Morgantown area.

The Mountaineers enter the game riding a two-game losing streak.

West Virginia earned a come-from-behind victory over Minnesota Friday night to move to 7-2 on the season. However, the Mountaineers dropped games on Saturday and Sunday to suffer their first losing streak of the year.

Rider, meanwhile, had lost three games in a row prior to a series-ending victory over Delaware on Sunday. The Broncos have yet to face a Power 5 program this year.

Last season, Rider finished with a 23-18 record, but won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament title, and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

Despite the two-game losing streak, West Virginia is still off to an impressive start to this year at the plate compared to the rest of the Big 12 Conference.

WVU ranks in the top 3 in the conference in batting average (.286), runs scored (83), doubles (22), home runs (10), and slugging percentage (.429), and leads Big 12 with 37 stolen bases. Not only does that total lead the Big 12, but it’s the fifth-best in the nation.

Catcher McGwire Holbrook has come on strong as of late to the tune of a seven-game hitting streak. Over the last four games, he’s gone 7-for-12 at the dish with three runs driven in, five runs scored, and a pair of home runs.

The sophomore is third in the conference in on-base percentage (.567), and leads the Big 12 in multiple hitting categories, such as OPS (1.419) and slugging percentage (.852).

Holbrook also leads the Big 12 with a .519 batting average, which is the seventh-best mark in the country.

Center fielder Victor Scott II is tied for the conference lead with his three home runs, 17 runs batted in and eight stolen bases. He also ranks third in the Big 12 with a .684 slugging percentage.

The Broncos have not enjoyed nearly as much success at the plate this season.

As a team, Rider hits for just a .222 average, and has scored half as many runs as WVU has. Only two Broncos hitters have a batting average above .300.

Rider has also stolen just four bases this year.

Junior outfielder Brendan O’Donnell leads the way for the Broncos with three home runs and nine runs batted in.

Randy Mazey will send redshirt sophomore Tyler Strechay (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to the mound to get the home start. This will be the right hander’s first start on the mound since March 23, 2021. It will mark his third time pitching this year.

Fellow right hander Dylan Heine (0-0, 0..00 ERA) will make the start for the Broncos. Tuesday will be just his second appearance on the bump this season.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET. It’s the start of a four-game home stand for the Mountaineers.

WVU is 4-1 all-time against Rider. Tuesday’s game marks the first meeting against the Broncs since 2011.

West Virginia enters the game with a 20-game winning streak in midweek, home games dating back to April 3, 2017.