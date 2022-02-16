West Virginia is looking to replace roughly half of its production at the plate, and plenty of innings in the field, this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new college baseball season begins in just two days.

West Virginia begins its season Friday at the Baseball at the Beach Tournament, where the Mountaineers will play the likes of reigning MAC champion Central Michigan and the 2016 College World Series champ Coastal Carolina.

So far this week, Gold And Blue Nation has previewed the WVU baseball season in two ways: an overview of the key returners, biggest additions and a look at the Big 12; and a dive into the pitching staff that Randy Mazey is armed with for this year.

Now, it’s time to take a look at the players that Mazey and company will be calling on to produce at the plate, and in the field, this season.

WVU Baseball 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers open their 2022 campaign Friday in South Carolina. On this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio preview the season, highlighting the team's star players, newcomers to watch and more. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, so you never miss an episode. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app and follow GBN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on all things WVU sports.

The Outfield

Right fielder Austin Davis leads the charge at the plate, and in the field, for the Mountaineers.

Davis led West Virginia in batting average (.320), hits (56), and on-base percentage (.390) last season, and was second on the team in runs (28), doubles (9) and stolen bases (17). He’s also a preseason all-conference outfielder in an extremely talented Big 12 Conference.

“[Davis] has really, really turned into a great college baseball player,” Mazey said. “Defensively, offensively, he can steal bases, can hit, can drive the ball, can bunt. He literally can do it all, and has played great for us.”

Davis teams up with Victor Scott II in the outfield, holding down right field and center field, respectively.

Scott and Davis combined to swipe 37 bases a season ago. They will be looked at as the biggest speed threats on the base paths once again this year, while also being called on to be the latest great defensive outfielders in the Mazey era.

“Those guys are so much fun to watch,” said Mazey. “I get caught up being a fan of those guys. You know, enjoying watching them play as much as I am their coach. Guys like Austin and Victor are just so much fun to watch.”

While two of the outfield spots are secured, left field is up for grabs, according to Mazey. In fact, it’s one of three spots on the diamond he said were completely open heading into this week.

Viable candidates to play left field are sophomore Braden Barry, who hit for a .243 average in 70 at-bats last year as a freshman; fellow sophomore Ben Abernathy, who started more than 10 games in left when he wasn’t pitching or playing elsewhere; or potentially a pair of freshmen in Tyler Cox and Evan Smith.

The Infield

One of the other open spots on the diamond that Mazey mentioned specifically was catcher.

Vince Ippoliti and McGwire Holbrook are the most likely options to become the everyday back stop. Ippoliti (six starts) and Holbrook (five starts) both played sparingly behind the plate last season, though Holbrook may have played more had he not suffered a season-ending injury in April.

Redshirt-junior transfer Dayne Leonard could also see some time behind the dish.

One new player who will have a chance to work his way onto the field immediately is West Virginia native Grant Hussey. He joins WVU after a standout high school career at Parkersburg South, where he earned USA Today West Virginia Player of the Year honors.

Despite being just a freshman, Hussey is no stranger to hitting at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, after playing with the West Virginia Black Bears last summer in the MLB Draft League.

“I would take his production this spring, that he did last summer,” Mazey said. “I think he hit .277 with a triple and eight homers with a wood bat against predominantly professional pitching. So, that was a phenomenal summer for him.”

Hussey is a first baseman and outfielder, meaning that he, too, is a potential candidate to become the Mountaineer left fielder. However, with only four starts at first base returning to the team this season, he could spend plenty of time at his most natural position.

There are large expectations for Hussey both inside and outside the program. Recently, Perfect Game named him the preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

While Hussey is gearing up for his first season in the Old Gold and Blue, middle infielder Tevin Tucker returns to the diamond after being forced to take all of last year off due to an injury he sustained in the preseason.

Tucker is back at shortstop, a position he held down for 76 straight games as a freshman and sophomore.

“It’s nice to have Tevin’s leadership back on the field,” Mazey said. “His value to the team isn’t always reflected in batting average, or fielding percentage. It’s managing the defense and talking to the young guys around him, and making sure they’re calm. And letting the pitchers know that everything’s going to be OK. There’s a lot of value to Tevin other than the stat sheet.”

With Tucker back in the fold, Mikey Kluska will be at a new spot in the infield this year. Kluska, who played a lot of time at short last year as a true freshman, appears to be the most-likely candidate to be the team’s every day second baseman.

Meanwhile, third base is somewhat of an unknown, as the Mountaineers lost 49 of the 51 starts at the position over the offseason. Smith, a freshman who could also see time in the outfield, was the No. 1 rated high school third baseman in the state of Virginia by Perfect Game.

It should be noted, though, that third base was not a position Mazey said he was worried about last week.

The Lineup

Major pieces of the lineup, such as Kevin Brophy, Tyler Doanes, Matt McCormick and Paul McIntosh are no longer with the program. Brophy and McIntosh graduated, while Doanes and McCormick transferred out.

Brophy, McCormick and McIntosh were arguably the three biggest power threats in the lineup over the past two seasons. Doanes, meanwhile, provided a base stealing element.

With all of that production at the plate no longer playing for WVU, it’s no wonder that Mazey wasn’t sure who his designated hitter would be when he met with the media last week.

“Went into spring practice thinking, I had in my own mind, two guys that I felt were battling it out for DH,” said the WVU skipper. “And those guys haven’t swung the bat all that well. And some other guys have emerged.”

When it comes to the lineup, though, finding a designated hitter isn’t the only challenge Mazey is facing.

“It changes daily,” Mazey said. “We won’t know our lineup until the halfway point, which is not unusual for us.”

Hussey is expected to work his way into the lineup often this year. Mazey stated that Hussey’s strikeout rate was high with the Black Bears, but added that it’s an area they’ve worked on in the offseason. The Parkersburg South product can provide a lot of pop with his bat, too.

“There’s going to be a lot of good days with Grant, and some bad days,” said Mazey. “Just hopefully the good outweighs the bad over the long haul.”

Scott II and Davis will continue to be the most-consistent base stealers on this team, though there is the feeling that Mazey has more speed and athleticism at his disposal this year compared to last.

That bodes well for the leader of the “Mazey Ball” philosophy at the plate.

West Virginia has just under half of its hits and runs production from last year returning to the lineup this season.

WVU begins its season against Central Michigan Friday at 11 a.m.