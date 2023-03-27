MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU baseball remains in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 this week as the program’s best start under skipper Randy Mazey continues.

The Mountaineers appear at No. 24 in the D1Baseball ranking this week. They debuted in the same poll at No. 24 last Monday, marking their second-straight week as a ranked team.

WVU (18-6) has won 12 of its last 14 outings dating back to the home opener against Canisius on March 8. The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-2 week, splitting midweek games against Hofstra before taking two of three over the weekend against Xavier.

Up next, the Mountaineers will host in-state rival Marshall Tuesday at 6:30 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Big 12 Conference play begins Friday when WVU opens a three-game set at Kansas State. WVU is the only team in the Big 12 that has yet to play a conference game.