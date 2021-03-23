WVU baseball travels to Marshall for in-state battle

The West Virginia University baseball team hits the road for a midweek matchup at Marshall on Tuesday, March 23, in Huntington, West Virginia. First pitch at the Kennedy Center YMCA is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can listen to Tuesday’s matchup on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 98.3 WBKE-FM/1490 WBKE-AM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com, while the game can be streamed at C-USA TV.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Strechay (0-0, 2.57 ERA) gets the ball for the Mountaineers, while Marshall counters with sophomore right-hander Ryan Capuano (0-0, 13.40 ERA).

WVU (8-7) leads the all-time series over the Thundering Herd, 48-24, including nine wins in the last 10 meetings and seven in a row. Of note, West Virginia is set to make its first appearance in Huntington since April 5, 1988.

The two clubs last met on April 30, 2019, in Morgantown, with WVU earning a 2-0 win. Nick Snyder tossed a complete-game, one-hitter against the Herd in the victory at Monongalia County Ballpark.

West Virginia is coming off a three-game weekend series against Coastal Carolina, from March 19-21, at Monongalia County Ballpark. West Virginia dropped two of three in the series, falling in Friday’s opener, 5-2, before earning a 5-4 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s rubber match, WVU loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and brought the winning run to the plate but couldn’t muster a late rally in a 9-6 setback.

Sophomore outfielder Victor Scott led the WVU offense last week, finishing 7-for-17 (.412) with three extra-base hits, five runs scored, four RBI and four stolen bases in the Mountaineers’ five games, which included a two-game sweep of Morehead State on March 16-17, in Morgantown. On the mound, freshman left-hander Ben Hampton (March 16), freshman righty Tyler Chadwick (March 17) and freshman utility/right-handed pitcher Ben Abernathy (March 20) all earned their first career wins last week.

Freshman infielder Mikey Kluska continues to lead the way for WVU offensively this season. The White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, native is hitting .362 with 21 hits and 12 RBI in the season’s first 15 games. Meanwhile, fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick are tied for the team lead in home runs, with four. On the base paths, junior outfielder Austin Davis and Scott each have swiped six stolen bases this season.

West Virginia enters the week ranked No. 25 nationally in triples (6) and No. 29 in strikeouts per nine innings.

Marshall is led by 15th-year coach Jeff Waggoner, who is 312-416-2 with the Thundering Herd. MU is out to a 3-7 start to the 2021 campaign and coming off being swept by Southern Illinois in a three-game series from March 19-21, in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Herd have scored 10 or more runs in three different games this season, holding a 2-1 mark in those contests. Sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Edwards leads MU offensively with a .342 average in 38 at-bats. His 13 hits and five doubles also lead the team. Freshman catcher Ryan Leitch is the club’s RBI leader, with nine in 10 games so far this season. Leitch also has smashed five home runs.

