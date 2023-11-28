There’s something special about an old Big East rivalry. One of those Big East battles from yesteryear will be reborn on the hardwood Friday night.

Here’s what you need to know about the West Virginia University men’s basketball team’s matchup against St. John’s in the Big East-Big 12 Battle:

WVU basketball vs. St. John’s game information

Date: Dec. 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

WVU record: 3-3

St. John’s record: 4-2

Series history: WVU is 20-18 against St. John’s.

Last meeting: The Red Storm defeated West Virginia 70-68 at Madison Square Garden in December of 2019.

WVU basketball vs. St. John’s matchup preview

West Virginia and St. John’s battled 20 times as Big East foes from 1996-2012. The Mountaineers went 13-7 against the Red Storm over that time, including winning 10 games in a row from 2004-2010.

The Red Storm, however, have won each of the last three meetings, including a nailbiter in 2019 at Madison Square Garden. That night, Sean McNeil scored 13 points off the bench and Derek Culver tallied 12 points and 18 rebounds, but St. John’s’ Rasheen Dunn made the go-ahead free throws with five seconds left to down the Mountaineers.

This will not only be St. John’s’ first trip to the WVU Coliseum since 2010, but will be Rick Pitino’s first time being back inside WVU’s home arena since 2012.

West Virginia continues to be shorthanded, and interim head coach Josh Eilert stated after Sunday’s win over Bellarmine that he felt the fatigue of his team during the game. Guard Kerr Kriisa will serve his seventh game of his nine-game suspension Friday against St. John’s.

Jesse Edwards is coming off his third double-double of the season, as he and Quinn Slazinski continue to pace the Mountaineers on offense.

Pitino’s squad is led in scoring by senior 6-11 center Joel Soriano, who is averaging 16.2 points per game. Soriano is one of four Red Storm players averaging at least 11.3 points per contest. He is also averaging a double-double this season, grabbing rebounds at a 10.3 boards-per-night clip.

Guard Daniss Jenkins chips in 12.8 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Overall, St. John’s is scoring 17 points per night more than the Mountaineers and is shooting the ball better. Pitino’s club is also averaging 7.5 steals per game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2.