WVU can’t slow down No. 16 Cowboy offense, drops game two in Stillwater

West Virginia baseball took its second loss of its Big 12 slate to No. 16 Oklahoma State 7-2 as the Cowboys put on an offensive showcase on Friday in Stillwater.

OSU generated runs throughout the game, but Christian Encarnacion-Strand put it truly out of reach for the Mountaineers in the fourth inning with a grand slam off of WVU reliever Noah Short.

West Virginia’s first run of the game came in the sixth off an RBI single from Vince Ippoliti. By that point, however, Oklahoma State was already up by six.

The Mountaineers didn’t quit, though. Hudson Byorick cut into the deficit once more with a solo home run to left center in the eighth inning for the final score of the contest — but it was too little, too late.

Byorick had one of his best games in the Old Gold and Blue, batting 3-for-4 on the night with a pair of doubles to go along with the hit. Austin Davis chipped in a multi-hit game as well with a pair of singles.

Encarnacion-Strand was one of three Cowboys to finish with three hits in this contest. Nolan McLean and Cade Cabbiness also added a trio of hits, but the man with the grand slam drove the offense with his four RBIs.

Adam Tulloch (0-2) started for West Virginia and picked up his second loss of the season. He chipped in 3.1 innings of work and allowed six hits and four earned runs and struck out five before handing the ball to short, who added a third of an inning before the grand slam.

Skyler Gonzalez stepped in to finish the fourth and added another 3.1 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run and struck out four. Ottinger manned the rubber in the eighth and gave up just a hit with three strikeouts.

Justin Campbell (2-0) took the victory after a quality 7-inning start, allowing six hits and a run to go along with his six strikeouts, before giving the rubber up to Parker Scott for the final two innings.

West Virginia falls to 11-10 on the season overall plus a 3-2 mark in the conference, while Oklahoma State improves to 17-7-1 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12. The three-game series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. in Stillwater, and the finale will be shown in Big 12 Now on ESPN+.