MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team competes in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston.

The Mountaineers are running in the Distance Medley Relay today at 8:20 p.m. Senior Tessa Constantine leads West Virginia in the relay, while sophomore Ceili McCabe continues after her in second. The third leg is ran by redshirt sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane, and the DMR is anchored by Mikenna Vanderheyden.

Constantine also races in the 400-meter dash at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday. Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson, sophomore Cassandra Williamson and Keane compete in the 800-meter on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.