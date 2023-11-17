MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Twenty members of the No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling program will compete at the 2023 Shorty Hitchcock Classic, hosted by Millersville University on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The tournament is scheduled to start inside the Student Memorial Center at 10 a.m. ET, with live scoring and interactive brackets available through FloArena.

Colleges sending wrestlers to join WVU in Millersville include No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Navy, RV Columbia (1), Drexel, Franklin and Marshall, Rider, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, host Millersville, Pitt-Johnstown, Messiah, and a variety of junior colleges, high schools, and wrestling clubs up-and-down the east coast.

Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing on Saturday by weight class:

125 pounds

Mason Mills

Jace Schafer

No. 24 Jett Strickenberger

133 pounds

Garhett Dickenson

141 pounds

Sam Hillegas

No. 19 Jordan Titus

149 pounds

Michael Dolan

No. 17 Ty Watters

157 pounds

No. 24 Caleb Dowling

Sasha Gavronsky

165 pounds

No. 21 Peyton Hall

174 pounds

No. 28 Brody Conley

Luke Eschenheimer

184 pounds

Dylan Kohn

No. 21 Dennis Robin

Ian Bush

197 pounds

No. 29 Austin Cooley

HWT

Erick Brothers

Tristan Kemp

No. 23 Michael Wolfgram