For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over.

The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.

Iowa State opened the game with three straight buckets, the first two of which came from WNBA prospect Ashley Joens. WVU answered with three buckets of its own, taking the lead with a pair of three-pointers.

WVU hung with the Cyclones for the first half, knocking down six three-pointers and heading to the halftime break knotted up at 37. JJ Quinerly muscled the Mountaineers with 12 points in the first half.

When they came out of the locker room, though, the game shifted. WVU shot just 2-for-17 in the third quarter, logging four points. Iowa State stormed ahead with 20 points after the break.

That swing essentially sealed the game for the Cyclones. West Virginia more than doubled its scoring output in the final period, but its defense didn’t catch up so Iowa State coasted to a 20-point victory.

West Virginia shot 29.2 percent from the field in the loss, compiling 51 misses throughout the game. Iowa State grabbed 40 of those for the bulk of their 55 rebounds in the game.

WVU grabbed 34 rebounds.

Joens finished the game with 19 points and 11 points as one of two Cyclones in double-double territory, along with Soares. Lexi Donarski also finished with double-digit points, adding 15.

Quinerly added just four points after halftime to finish with 16. Kyah Watson scored 12 for the Mountaineers and led the team with seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers stay on the road for their next contest, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off between WVU and the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum.