The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.

“Traveling to State College has been a strong tradition for the WVU cross country teams,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We are excited to hit the road and visit the course that we will return to in November.”

The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET at Blue and White Golf Course, the site of the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Nov. 11. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com.

WVU is one of nine schools racing in the season opener, which also features American, Lehigh, Navy, Penn, Penn State, St. Joseph’s Pa., Syracuse and Youngstown State.

Friday’s race marks the Mountaineers’ eighth appearance in the Spiked Shoe Invitational since 2012, having last competed in the meet on Sept. 13, 2019, when they ran fourth. The last time the squad opened the season at Penn State was in 2015, finishing third.

Last season, WVU saw action in four regular season meets, along with the Big 12 Championship, the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship and the NCAA Championships. West Virginia finished second at the 2021 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in Bethlehem, Pa. and 21st at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

