Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University head women’s cross country coach Sean Cleary has released the 2023 cross country schedule.

The Mountaineers start the season on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Lehigh Invitational hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The race is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, held at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course in Bethlehem.

Next up, the squad travels to Penn State on Friday, Sept. 8, for the Spiked Shoe Invitational in University Park, Pa. The meet will be held at the Blue and White Course, starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, West Virginia is on the road at the Robert Morris Invitational hosted by Robert Morris in Clinton, Pa.

The Mountaineers head north again on Saturday, Sept. 23 for the Lock Haven Invitational at Lock Haven University, in Lock Haven, Pa. The race begins at 11 a.m., held at the West Branch Cross Country Course.

The squad continues competition on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. The race is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

Next, West Virginia is set to race in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7, hosted by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa. The race is slated for 10 a.m., at Schenley Park.

The postseason begins on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships in Ames, Iowa.

The NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. The race will take place at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

The 2023 season will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the NCAA Championships, hosted by Virginia at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville.

In 2022, the cross-country team saw action in five regular season meets along with three post-season competitions. The Mountaineers finished second at the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship, second at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships and 27th at the NCAA Championship. Redshirt senior Ceili McCabe became the first mountaineer in program history to win back-to-back Big 12 cross country titles.