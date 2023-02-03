The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4, as they play host to Penn State at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Action is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Live results for this weekend’s meet can be found at DiveMeets.com.

The last time these two teams met was earlier this season on Nov. 4, when sophomore diver Sarah Krusinski led the way for the Mountaineers taking third on 3-meter (248.93) and fourth on 1-meter (237.38).

On the men’s side, senior Owen Johns led West Virginia taking second on both the 3-meter and 1-meter events, securing a 342.68 on 3-meter, while earning a 294.98 on 1-meter.

The Mountaineers are coming off a victory against Villanova on Saturday, Jan. 28. Johns finished first in the 1-meter (328.95) and 3-meter with a score of 378.90, marking his third PR on the 3-meter this season. Krusinski added a first-place finish in the 1-meter for the women (261.30).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.