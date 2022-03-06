West Virginia’s hot start hit a road bump in Minnesota.

The Mountaineers (7-4) took their second straight loss in the Cambria College Classic on Sunday, this time falling 9-3 to Michigan State (5-5) to end the weekend.

The Spartans’ big fourth inning made the difference in the contest, despite WVU’s opening salvo in the first part of the inning. Michigan State knocked in four straight runs to the lead, including Mitch Jebb’s first of four RBI with a triple.

Jebb was the star of the game for the Spartans, finishing 4 of 5 with two extra-base hits.

That fourth inning was the final for WVU starter Chris Sleeper, who earned his first loss of the season. Before that inning, though, he held the Spartans without a hit, but finished with four hits and three runs allowed in his four innings.

Jebb’s next RBI came in the seventh inning with a double, then knocked in two more in the ninth with a single.

Ryan Szczepaniak earned his second win of the season for Michigan State, working for five innings and allowing a run on three hits. Kyle Bischoff got the save, closing out the last 1.1 innings without allowing any offense.

Trent Farquhar added three hits to Michigan State’s winning effort, and was one of five Spartans to add an RBI.

WVU first baseman continued his strong start to college baseball with a 2 for 4 day and a run despite the loss. Freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt, however, went hitless for the second straight game.

Designated hitter McGwire Holbrook, second baseman Alex Khan and pinch hitter Nathan Blasick all knocked in WVU’s three runs.

WVU’s loss is the first consecutive defeat of the season, as they leave Minneapolis having dropped two of its three games in the Cambria College Classic.

West Virginia returns home for a four-game homestand, starting with a Wednesday matchup against Rider at 3 p.m. ET. They then get another crack at the Big Ten when they host Ohio State in a three-game weekend series starting Friday.