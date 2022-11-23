The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 1 Texas at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Wednesday’s match was senior day at the coliseum. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter were honored for their contributions to West Virginia volleyball following the match.

Ell capped off her collegiate career by leading the Mountaineers with eight kills on Senior Day. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native tallied 684 kills throughout her West Virginia career. Additionally, she racked up 316 assists and 503 digs.

Winter tallied six digs and two assists in her final match as a Mountaineer. The Katy, Texas, native notched 21 assists, 30 service aces and 238 digs throughout her four years in the Mountain State.

Junior libero Skye Stokes and freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led WVU with eight digs apiece. Stokes also added one service ace to bring her team-leading season total to 31.

Redshirt freshman Kamiah Gibson put up 14 assists to lead West Virginia in the regular season finale. She led WVU on the campaign with 640 assists.

The Mountaineers (7-22, 0-16 Big 12) fell to the Longhorns (22-1, 13-1 Big 12) in three sets. WVU fought hard on Senior Day but ultimately fell to Texas.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 39 kills and 42 digs in the regular season finale.