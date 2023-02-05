MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), 20-12, to close out the weekend on Sunday in Morgantown.

“You never want to lose, but our guys are competing,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We are making the right steps; that’s a really solid Northern Iowa team.”

Fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale registered a team-high four takedowns on his way to an 11-7 decision to give West Virginia a 3-0 advantage in the opening match at 125 pounds. Cardinale, ranked No. 9 by FloWrestling, remains undefeated (10-0) heading into the team’s Big 12 finale against Air Force.

Four bouts later at 157 pounds, junior Caleb Dowling secured the match-winning takedown in sudden victory over No. 19 Derek Holschlag, before junior Peyton Hall defeated No. 23 Austin Yant 5-2 at 165 pounds to pull the Mountaineers within one (10-9).

UNI responded by going on a 10-0 run with victories at 174, 184, and 197 pounds to lock up the team win.

Redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram ended the day with a 7-4 decision over No. 12 Tyrell Gordon at heavyweight after three possible takedowns were waved off throughout the match.

Up next, the Mountaineers play host to Air Force on Friday, Feb. 10, for Military Appreciation Night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Military service members in attendance will gain free admission with a valid ID, as well as be honored prior to the dual. Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a blue shaker.

Match Results

125: No. 9 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 11-7

133: No. 18 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 8-4

141: No. 9 Cael Happel (UNI) major dec. HM Jordan Titus (WVU), 13-4

149: No. 13 Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. No. 21 Sam Hillegas (WVU), 10-7

157: Caleb Dowling (WVU) dec. No. 19 Derek Holschlag (UNI), 3-1 (SV-1)

165: No. 11 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. No. 23 Austin Yant (UNI), 5-2

174: No. 21 Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 8-1

184: No. 2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. HM Anthony Carman (WVU), 14-4

197: Kalob Runyon (UNI) dec. Brian Finnerty (WVU), 9-2

HWT: No. 19 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. No. 12 Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 7-4