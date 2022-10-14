The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.

Texas led WVU in shots, 14-6, as well as shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (7-3). Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey made five stops in the contest, while UT keeper Savannah Madden saved two Mountaineer shots.

Heredia-Beltran led the West Virginia offense with one goal and a pair of shots, while fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla also placed a pair of shots on frame.

With the loss, the Mountaineers move to 9-3-3 all time against the Longhorns, while Texas claimed its first-ever win in Morgantown as the record now stands at 4-1. Thursday’s loss was West Virginia’s first in the last seven meetings with UT. Also of note, WVU recorded it’s first loss of the Big 12 season after going unbeaten through the first four matches of the conference campaign.

The Mountaineers continue their homestand on Sunday, Oct. 16, as they welcome Baylor to Morgantown for the annual Pink Match. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and fans are encouraged to wear pink to support the WVU Cancer Institute and breast cancer awareness. Sunday’s match also will be broadcast on ESPNU.

