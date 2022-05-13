The West Virginia University baseball team opened a Big 12 Conference series at No. 21 Oklahoma with a 15-1 loss on Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Mountaineers (29-19, 10-9 Big 12) were limited to just three hits in the affair, as OU (30-17, 12-8 Big 12) led wire-to-wire. Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters took the loss on the mound for WVU, while Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett was awarded the win.

After Watters retired the first six Sooners he saw in the first and second innings, he ran into some trouble in the third. First, OU opened the scoring with a leadoff, solo home run, before the hosts scored twice more in the frame to take a 3-0 lead.

Then, OU added two more runs in the fourth to extend its advantage to 5-0.

In the fifth, a pair of Sooner errors in the field helped the Mountaineers get on the board with a run, cutting the deficit to four. However, OU broke it open in the bottom half by tallying five runs to push the lead to 10-1.

Oklahoma went on to plate two more in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth.

At the plate, redshirt junior infielder Tevin Tucker, redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard and junior outfielder/left-handed pitcher Kevin Dowdell recorded hits in the setback. Additionally, freshman infielder Grant Hussey was credited with an RBI.

Next up, the two squads are set to meet on Saturday in the middle game of this weekend’s three-game set. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. ET.