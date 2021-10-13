WVU finishes day undefeated at Big 12 Match Play Championship

The West Virginia University golf team defeated Kansas State and tied No. 9 Kansas during the second day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

In the afternoon session against No. 9 Kansas, West Virginia and the Jayhawks each won three matches, 3-3-0. Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz defeated Callum Bruce, 3&2. Fellow fifth-year senior Logan Perkins won his third consecutive match. Perkins never trailed and defeated Davis Cooper, 4&2. Junior Trent Tipton secured a 1UP victory over Harry Hillier.

In the morning session, West Virginia won four matches to defeat Kansas State, 4-2-0. Goetz never trailed in his match and ran away with 6&5 victory over Ethan Miller. Perkins picked up a 2&1 victory over Luke O’Neill. Senior Kurtis Grant recorded his first victory this week over Nicklaus Mason, 1UP. Sophomore Olivier Ménard defeated Will Hopkins in a commanding 4&3 victory.

“I’m really proud of the guys today, winning our morning match against Kansas State and then playing a Top 10-ranked team to a tie in the afternoon,” coach Sean Covich said. “Mark and Logan were big for us today, winning both of their matches. Kurtis had a huge moment for us in the morning finishing birdie-birdie to win his match and win the team match for us. Trent bounced back with a win in the afternoon that tied the team match versus Kanas. Oli played really well in the morning, winning his match. Max (Green) has shown me a lot as he has drawn the best player from the other teams in every match and played them well. He has a bright future.”

At the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, sophomore Jackson Davenport shot 9-under par in the final 36 holes, including a 5-under-par final round to post his best collegiate finish at 7-under par, finishing in fifth. He finished with rounds of 74-68-67=209. Freshman Todd Duncan finished tied for 41st at 4-over-par with rounds of 71-74-75=220. Sophomore Will Stakel finished 9-over-par with rounds of 76-73-76=225 in 58th place.

“Jackson Davenport did a great job in Georgia,” Covich added. “He played so well, especially the final two rounds.”

West Virginia has the morning session off on Wednesday. After the morning round, the placing round will be played in the afternoon against a to-be-determined opponent for WVU.

No. 8 West Virginia defeated No. 9 Kansas State, 4-2-0

Tim Tillmanns (KSU) def. Max Green (WVU), 2UP

Olivier Ménard (WVU) def. Will Hopkins (KSU), 4&3

Cooper Schultz (KSU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 7&5

Kurtis Grant (WVU) def. Nicklaus Mason (KSU),1UP

Mark Goetz (WVU) def. Ethan Miller (KSU), 6&5

Logan Perkins (WVU) def. Luke O’Neill (KSU), 2&1

No. 8 West Virginia tied No. 5 Kansas, 3-3-0