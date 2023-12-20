MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown appears to have more surprises up his sleeve.

Four-star wide receiver and former Pitt and UCF commit Ric’Darious Farmer announced his intention to join the WVU football program in a social media post Wednesday. Farmer also signed his National Letter of Intent.

“We turnt in Morgantown,” Farmer said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Melbourne, Florida, native is instantly the highest-ranked recruit in WVU’s 2024 class. He is the only consensus four-star player to sign a letter of intent to attend WVU as of noon Wednesday. He is a two-time all-state player in Florida, including a first-team nod as a junior in 2022. 247Sports tabbed him as the No. 36 receiver in the country and the No. 30 overall prospect in Florida.

As a senior, he tallied 498 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns at Melbourne Central Catholic High School. He won a state championship in his junior campaign at Cocoa with 63 receptions, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also works on kickoff returns.

He committed to Pitt on Dec. 25, 2022, then de-committed this past August after visiting UCF. He then pledged to join the Knights in Orlando, but he flipped his commitment to WVU Wednesday afternoon.

