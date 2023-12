MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA’s college football early Signing Day is officially underway. Letters of intent have already started flooding the Milan Puskar Center as West Virginia University awaits the signatures from about 20 signees.

Ahead of Wednesday, 247Sports ranked the Mountaineer signing class at No. 53 in the country. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.

Click here for our full preview of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

WVU’s 2024 signees

Khalil Wilkins – QB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

High school: Riverdale Baptist

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 24 (On3), 24 (ESPN), 35 (Rivals), 31 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 57 (On3), 22 (ESPN), 61 (247Sports)

Lucas Austin – OL

Height: 6-6

Weight: 270

Hometown: Sterling, Illinois

High school: Sterling

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, and On3), 2 stars (Rivals)

State ranking: 27 (On3), 16 (ESPN), 12 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 74 (On3), 77 (ESPN), 38 (247Sports)

Diore Hubbard – RB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Hometown: Gahanna, Ohio

High school: Gahanna Lincoln

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 38 (On3), 33 (ESPN), 37 (Rivals), 38 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 33 (On3), 69 (ESPN), 45 (Rivals), 69 (247Sports)

Elijah Kinsler – DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260

Hometown: Oradell, New Jersey

High school: Bergen Catholic

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 18 (On3), 31 (ESPN), 31 (Rivals), 22 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 82 (On3), 125 (ESPN), 135 (247Sports)

Brandon Rehmann – WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High school: St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 25 (On3), 30 (ESPN), 23 (Rivals), 22 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 113 (On3), 118 (ESPN) 123 (247Sports)

Zae Jennings – DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High school: Winton Woods

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 53 (On3), 52 (ESPN), 42 (Rivals), 30 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 30 (On3), 130 (ESPN), 110 (247 Sports)

Chris Henry – DB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Dunnellon, Florida

High school: Dunnellon

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 178 (On3), 189 (ESPN), 206 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 117 (On3), 123 (ESPN), 154 (247Sports)

Jack Sammarco – TE

Height: 6-6

Weight: 240

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High school: Anderson

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 77 (On3), 58 (ESPN), 32 (Rivals), 62 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 96 (On3), 32 (ESPN), 90 (247Sports)

Justin Terry – OL

Height: 6-6

Weight: 330

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

High school: Pickerington Central

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, and On3) 2 stars (Rivals)

State ranking: 66 (On3), 66 (ESPN), 45 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 118 (On3), 147 (ESPN), 108 (247Sports)

Keyon Washington – DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Hometown: Waldorf, Maryland

High school: Saint Charles

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 38 (On3), 31 (ESPN), 28 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 139 (On3), 100 (ESPN), 74 (247 Sports)

Jason Cross – DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 171

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

High school: Bishop Canevin

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 17 (On3), 34 (ESPN), 25 (Rivals), 8 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 68 (On3), 53 (247 Sports)

Nate Gabriel – DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295

Hometown: Auburndale, Florida

High school: Auburndale

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 164 (On3), 199 (ESPN), 163 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 111 (On3), 89 (ESPN), 152 (247 Sports)

Keyshawn Robinson – ATH

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Hometown: Ranson, West Virginia

High school: Jefferson

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 2 (On3), 2 (ESPN), 2 (Rivals), 2 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 162 (On3), 116 (ESPN), 129 (247 Sports)

Curtis Jones Jr. – LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Huntington, West Virginia

High school: Cabell Midland

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 3 (On3), 5 (ESPN), 4 (Rivals), 3 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 149 (On3), 119 (ESPN), 111 (247 Sports)

Kyle Altuner – OL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 290

Hometown: Olney, Maryland

High school: Our Lady of Good Counsel

Caliber: 3 stars (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3)

State ranking: 26 (On3), 15 (ESPN), 26 (Rivals), 24 (247Sports)

Position ranking: 84 (On3), 22 (ESPN), 29 (Rivals), 66 (247Sports)

Makai Byerson – DL