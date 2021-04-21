Gold and Blue Nation
WVU football announces addition at defensive back

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Charles Woods, a 6-1, 175-pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Dallas, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Illinois State. Woods will have two years of eligibility remaining to play during a three-year period.
 
Charles Woods, r-Jr., DB, 6-1, 175, Dallas, Texas/Kimball/Illinois State

2020 (Jr.): – Illinois State

  • Redshirted

2019 (So.): – Illinois State

  • Earned HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America honorable mention honors
  • Started all 15 games at cornerback for the Redbirds
  • Second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 passes defended
  • Tallied 48 tackles on the season, with four interceptions and 4 ½ tackles for loss
  • Registered 13 pass breakups and had four interceptions, tying for second on the team
  • Served as ISU’s primary punt returner, finishing with 10 returns for 43 yards and a long of 23 yards
  • Recorded a career-best eight tackles in a win at Western Illinois
  • Had five tackles and a TFL in a win at No. 4 South Dakota State
  • Returned an interception 61 yards to set up a score in the win over Northern Arizona
  • Recorded interceptions in the first and second round FCS playoff victories over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas

2018 (Fr.): – Illinois State

  • Saw action in all 11 games, with three starts at cornerback to end the season
  • Recorded 16 tackles on the season, including 11 solo stops
  • Credited with 1 1/2 tackles for loss and three pass breakups
  • Season-high six tackles at Indiana State (Nov. 10)
  • Also returned three kickoffs for a 22-yard average, with a long of 25 yards.

High School:

  • Played four years for the Knights and head coach Henry Cofer
  • Recorded 16 total touchdowns as a senior
  • Tallied 35 catches for 578 yards and carried the ball 27 times for 148 yards
  • Also completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 103 yards
  • Dangerous kick returner with over 1,000 yards in returns
  • Named a first team all-district selection, after helping team to a first-round playoff win
  • Earned second-team all-district honors as a junior
  • Also a standout on the track and in basketball during prep career

Personal:

  • Son of Irisha Sanders
  • Member of the National Honor Society

