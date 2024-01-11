MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Jaden Bray, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior wide receiver from Norman, Oklahoma, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Oklahoma State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

2023 (r-So.)

  • Played in 10 games at Oklahoma State, including the 2023 Big 12 Championship game
  • Finished the season with 382 receiving yards on 30 receptions, ranking fourth on the team
  • Had a season-high 77 receiving yards against Kansas State where he recorded a season-long catch of 45 yards
  • Collected two touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per catch.

2022 (So.)

  • Redshirted while missing most of the season due to injury
  • Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree
  • Saw limited action in three games
  • Finished the year with five catches for 54 yards
  • Recorded a season-long catch of 24 yards against Texas Tech and also made a catch on a two-point conversion
  • Had two catches for 21 yards against Iowa State and one catch for nine yards against Oklahoma

2021 (Fr.)

  • Played in 12 games, tying most games by a true freshman and started the final four games of the season
  • His six 25-plus yard catches ranked second on the team for the year
  • Finished the season with 250 receiving yards to rank fifth on the team and his 13 catches ranked seventh
  • Season-best single game receiving total of 84 yards came against Tulsa, and that also led all players in the game
  • Scored two touchdowns for the year
  • His first touchdown was a 26-yard catch against Tulsa and was the fifth catch of his career, earning him co-offensive player of the week honors
  • Second touchdown marked OSU’s first score in the two-point Fiesta Bowl win over No. 5 Notre Dame
  • He also had 52 yards in the season opener against Missouri State and 52 yards in the Big 12 Championship game

High School

  • Played for coach Rocky Martin at Norman High
  • Two-time Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference first team wide receiver
  • An all-district performer and wide receiver of the year in 2020
  • A Vype Top 100 Mr. Football Nominee (No. 11 in 2020)
  • Named the NAA Outstanding Student Athlete in 2019
  • Helped lead his team to playoff appearances as a junior and senior
  • According to MaxPreps, finished with 471 receiving yards on 32 catches and scored five touchdowns as a senior
  • Pulled in 40 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2019
  • Talented basketball player, earning three letters and all-conference honors, as well being named the 2019 Landers MVP
  • Member of the honor roll in 2020 and the National Honor Society Student Athlete Advisory Council
  • Homecoming representative as a junior and senior
  • Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
  • Ranked the No. 128 receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of Oklahoma by ESPN
  • No. 10 on The Oklahoman‘s Super 30 list of 2021 recruits in Oklahoma
  • Signed with OSU, also having offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State

Personal

  • Son of Alphonzo Bray and Tannica Binder
  • Parents are Army veterans
  • One of two children (1 sister)
  • Majoring in computer engineering